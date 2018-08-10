Microchip Technology (MCHP) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology to $115.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.75.

Microchip Technology opened at $98.08 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $78.33 and a 12-month high of $104.20. The firm has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 38.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 4,696 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $439,310.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,964.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,308 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $215,913.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 14,030.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Hyman Charles D acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

