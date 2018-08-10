Microchip Technology (MCHP) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology to $115.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.75.
Microchip Technology opened at $98.08 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $78.33 and a 12-month high of $104.20. The firm has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 4,696 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $439,310.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,964.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,308 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $215,913.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 14,030.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Hyman Charles D acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000.
About Microchip Technology
Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.
