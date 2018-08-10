Micro Focus International PLC – (MFGP) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Micro Focus International PLC – (NYSE:MFGP) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned Micro Focus International an industry rank of 118 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MFGP. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Micro Focus International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Micro Focus International to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Micro Focus International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Monday, July 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Micro Focus International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Micro Focus International by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Micro Focus International by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Micro Focus International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Micro Focus International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. 22.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Micro Focus International traded down $0.04, reaching $16.08, on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,431. Micro Focus International has a 12-month low of $12.67 and a 12-month high of $36.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.5833 dividend. This is an increase from Micro Focus International’s previous special dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd.

About Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to federal, airlines, and healthcare industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through Micro Focus and SUSE segments.

