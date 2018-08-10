Michael R. Battaglioli Sells 4,000 Shares of Cerner Co. (CERN) Stock

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $268,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,186.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $66.29 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $52.05 and a 52-week high of $73.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Cerner had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cerner by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,778,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,353,000 after buying an additional 926,609 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Cerner by 18.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,297,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,276,000 after buying an additional 1,877,563 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Cerner by 178.1% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,207,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,944,000 after buying an additional 4,616,290 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its position in Cerner by 1.7% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 7,052,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,053,000 after buying an additional 120,312 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Cerner by 25.7% during the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,586,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,231,000 after buying an additional 937,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

CERN has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Cerner to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $68.00 price objective on Cerner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Cerner in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Cerner from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Cerner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.04.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

