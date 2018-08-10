Michael Kors (KORS) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the lifestyle brand’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KORS. Guggenheim reiterated a hold rating on shares of Michael Kors in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $74.00 price target on Michael Kors and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Michael Kors from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Michael Kors from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Buckingham Research assumed coverage on Michael Kors in a report on Monday, April 30th. They set a buy rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.13.

KORS traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $72.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,192,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,949. Michael Kors has a 1-year low of $41.47 and a 1-year high of $73.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of -0.01.

Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The lifestyle brand reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.37. Michael Kors had a return on equity of 37.39% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Michael Kors will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Michael Kors news, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 12,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $794,607.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,164 shares in the company, valued at $995,819.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $10,230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 537,546 shares in the company, valued at $36,660,637.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 468,197 shares of company stock worth $31,860,254. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KORS. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Michael Kors by 66.8% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Conning Inc. bought a new stake in Michael Kors in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Michael Kors in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Michael Kors in the first quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Michael Kors in the second quarter valued at $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Michael Kors Company Profile

Michael Kors Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

