Michael Kors (KORS) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the lifestyle brand’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on KORS. Guggenheim reiterated a hold rating on shares of Michael Kors in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $74.00 price target on Michael Kors and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Michael Kors from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Michael Kors from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Buckingham Research assumed coverage on Michael Kors in a report on Monday, April 30th. They set a buy rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.13.
KORS traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $72.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,192,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,949. Michael Kors has a 1-year low of $41.47 and a 1-year high of $73.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of -0.01.
In other Michael Kors news, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 12,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $794,607.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,164 shares in the company, valued at $995,819.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $10,230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 537,546 shares in the company, valued at $36,660,637.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 468,197 shares of company stock worth $31,860,254. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KORS. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Michael Kors by 66.8% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Conning Inc. bought a new stake in Michael Kors in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Michael Kors in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Michael Kors in the first quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Michael Kors in the second quarter valued at $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.
Michael Kors Company Profile
Michael Kors Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.
Recommended Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?
Receive News & Ratings for Michael Kors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michael Kors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.