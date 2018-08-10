Michael Kors (KORS) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the lifestyle brand’s stock.

KORS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Michael Kors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Michael Kors and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Michael Kors and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Michael Kors in a report on Monday, June 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Michael Kors in a report on Monday, April 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.13.

Shares of Michael Kors traded up $0.33, reaching $72.67, during midday trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,192,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,949. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Michael Kors has a fifty-two week low of $41.47 and a fifty-two week high of $73.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of -0.01.

Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The lifestyle brand reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.37. Michael Kors had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 37.39%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Michael Kors will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Michael Kors news, CEO John D. Idol sold 150,000 shares of Michael Kors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total transaction of $10,249,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 6,097 shares of Michael Kors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total transaction of $387,647.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,430.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 468,197 shares of company stock valued at $31,860,254 over the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Michael Kors by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,127,939 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $741,120,000 after purchasing an additional 465,815 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Michael Kors by 0.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,538,841 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $302,286,000 after acquiring an additional 22,707 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Michael Kors by 4.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,035,745 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $126,379,000 after acquiring an additional 81,153 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Michael Kors by 109.9% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,763,621 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $117,457,000 after acquiring an additional 923,447 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Michael Kors by 0.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,354,518 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $84,088,000 after acquiring an additional 12,012 shares during the period. 81.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Michael Kors Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

