Michael Kauffman Sells 12,500 Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (KPTI) Stock

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) CEO Michael Kauffman sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $225,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,239,059.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Kauffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 18th, Michael Kauffman sold 10,000 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $182,700.00.

On Friday, May 18th, Michael Kauffman sold 10,000 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $193,900.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $18.14 on Friday. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $20.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $916.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 3.69.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $19.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 million. equities analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

KPTI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. BidaskClub raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,055,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,571 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 3,679,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,385,000 after purchasing an additional 135,539 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,537,000. venBio Select Advisor LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,524,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,116,000. 64.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor(KPT-330), which is in Phase 2b clinical study in treatments of refractory multiple myeloma; Phase 1b/2 clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for multiple myeloma patients; Phase 2b clinical study in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Phase 3 clinical trial in combination with Velcade (bortezomib) and dexamethasone for multiple myeloma patients; and Phase 2/3 clinical study in liposarcoma.

