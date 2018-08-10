Metal One Day Trading Volume Reaches $853,626.00 (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One Metal token can currently be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00012537 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Kyber Network, Binance and Huobi. During the last seven days, Metal has traded 20.3% lower against the dollar. Metal has a market capitalization of $20.41 million and $853,626.00 worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003415 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015523 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00009370 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000389 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00329300 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00193931 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00024627 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00072019 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Metal Token Profile

Metal (CRYPTO:MTL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,240,243 tokens. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay

Metal Token Trading

Metal can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, IDEX, Radar Relay, Binance, Upbit, OKEx, Tidex, Cryptopia, Huobi and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

