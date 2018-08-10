Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) Cut to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Bank of America currently has $64.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Merit Medical Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.44.

Merit Medical Systems traded up $0.05, reaching $55.10, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. The stock had a trading volume of 3,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,221. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.66. Merit Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $61.17.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $224.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.64 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph Wright sold 20,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $990,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,928 shares in the company, valued at $491,535.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin J. Miller sold 1,500 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $75,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,837.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,756 shares of company stock worth $2,756,764 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMSI. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 9.1% during the second quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 14.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,025 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4.8% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 24,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 270,682 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,859,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides various peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy products to alleviate patients suffering from peripheral vascular and non-vascular diseases; and cardiac intervention products to aid in the treatment of various cardiac conditions specific to interventional cardiology and electrophysiology, including cardiac rhythm management and lead management.

