Meridian Wealth Management LLC Invests $932,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) Stock

Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth about $467,836,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth about $221,682,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth about $18,695,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth about $121,892,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth about $79,258,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF opened at $104.81 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $91.31 and a 1 year high of $107.44.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.