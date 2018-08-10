Meredith (MDP) Stock Price Down 6.7% Following Weak Earnings

Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)’s share price fell 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $49.05 and last traded at $49.70. 1,189,207 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the average session volume of 580,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.25.

The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $788.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.26 million. Meredith had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Meredith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.50%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDP. Zacks Investment Research cut Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Meredith in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. TheStreet cut Meredith from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine cut Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Meredith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.25.

In related news, Director Donald C. Berg purchased 4,000 shares of Meredith stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.20 per share, with a total value of $192,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDP. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meredith during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,457,000. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Meredith during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,180,000. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Meredith during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,773,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in Meredith by 59.4% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 937,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,802,000 after purchasing an additional 349,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Meredith by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,547,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,912,000 after purchasing an additional 292,655 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Meredith Company Profile

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Local Media and National Media. The Local Media segment operates television stations, such as 7 CBS affiliates, 5 FOX affiliates, 2 MyNetworkTV affiliates, 1 NBC affiliate, 1 ABC affiliate, and 2 independent stations.

