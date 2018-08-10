Merck KGaA (MRK) PT Set at €93.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) has been assigned a €93.00 ($108.14) price objective by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Commerzbank set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €92.00 ($106.98) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €106.00 ($123.26) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Independent Research set a €88.00 ($102.33) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €99.59 ($115.80).

Merck KGaA opened at €90.70 ($105.47) on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Merck KGaA has a 1 year low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a 1 year high of €115.00 ($133.72).

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, a science and technology company, operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. The company offers prescription medicines to treat infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, multiple sclerosis, colorectal cancer, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

