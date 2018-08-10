Merck KGaA (MRK) Given a €89.00 Price Target at Cfra

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) has been given a €89.00 ($103.49) target price by analysts at Cfra in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Cfra’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €106.00 ($123.26) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Citigroup set a €115.00 ($133.72) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €92.00 ($106.98) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €99.59 ($115.80).

MRK stock opened at €90.70 ($105.47) on Friday. Merck KGaA has a 12-month low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a 12-month high of €115.00 ($133.72).

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, a science and technology company, operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. The company offers prescription medicines to treat infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, multiple sclerosis, colorectal cancer, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

