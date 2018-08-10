Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Shares Bought by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,390 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Sicart Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $5,454,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.1% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.6% in the second quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $66,918,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 351,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,364,000 after purchasing an additional 8,191 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRK. Bank of America upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.24.

Merck & Co., Inc. opened at $66.00 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.83 and a 12 month high of $66.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $10.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.24%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 9,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total value of $594,929.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 29,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $1,904,361.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,675 shares in the company, valued at $4,608,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,365 shares of company stock worth $25,829,990 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

