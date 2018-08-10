Mercadolibre (MELI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Mercadolibre from $330.00 to $260.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $450.00 target price (up from $385.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Mercadolibre from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Mercadolibre from $410.00 to $380.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercadolibre from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $356.92.

Get Mercadolibre alerts:

NASDAQ MELI traded down $12.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $372.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 986,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,456. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.17 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Mercadolibre has a one year low of $217.06 and a one year high of $417.91.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $335.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.98 million. Mercadolibre had a positive return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. Mercadolibre’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Mercadolibre will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Meyer Malka acquired 16,500 shares of Mercadolibre stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $301.40 per share, for a total transaction of $4,973,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,791.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 34,726 shares of company stock worth $10,451,306 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mercadolibre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mercadolibre during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mercadolibre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Mercadolibre during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Mercadolibre during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

About Mercadolibre

MercadoLibre, Inc hosts online commerce platforms in Latin America. It offers MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce service for businesses and individuals to list items and conduct their sales and purchases online in a fixed-price or auction-based format. The company's Marketplace platform enables commerce through online classifieds for motor vehicles, vessels, aircraft, services, and real estate; and Internet users to browse through various products that are listed on its Website and to register with MercadoLibre to list and purchase items and services.

Read More: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Mercadolibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercadolibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.