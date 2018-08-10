MeiraGTx (MGTX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.62 EPS

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($1.62), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of MeiraGTx stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.75. The company had a trading volume of 11,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,918. MeiraGTx has a one year low of $7.98 and a one year high of $15.49.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on MeiraGTx in a report on Monday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on MeiraGTx in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on MeiraGTx in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Life Sciences Maste Perceptive purchased 1,383,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.01 per share, with a total value of $20,763,828.33. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases.

