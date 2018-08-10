Meggitt (MGGT) PT Raised to GBX 670

Meggitt (LON:MGGT) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 645 ($8.35) to GBX 670 ($8.67) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.80% from the company’s previous close.

MGGT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Meggitt to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.31) price objective on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 365 ($4.72) price objective on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Meggitt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 522.50 ($6.76).

Shares of Meggitt opened at GBX 545.60 ($7.06) on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Meggitt has a 1-year low of GBX 430.90 ($5.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 530 ($6.86).

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.

