Medley Management (MDLY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $15.15 million for the quarter. Medley Management had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.14%.

Shares of Medley Management traded up $1.55, reaching $5.05, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 9,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,137. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.39. The firm has a market cap of $19.69 million, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.25. Medley Management has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $7.15.

MDLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medley Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Compass Point lowered shares of Medley Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th.

Medley Management Inc is an investment holding company and operate and control all of the business and affairs of Medley LLC and its subsidiaries. Medley Management Inc was incorporated on June 13, 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

