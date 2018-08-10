Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) Director Michael G. Stewart Sells 3,409 Shares

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Director Michael G. Stewart sold 3,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $50,316.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 243,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,159.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Medical Properties Trust stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.48. 104,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,707,524. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $14.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.73.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $201.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.72 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 44.46% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.07.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter worth $102,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter worth $104,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 93.4% in the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 8,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter worth $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

