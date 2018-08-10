Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD) Stake Lessened by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,926 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $22,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 518.9% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised Mcdonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Bank of America set a $190.00 target price on Mcdonald’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $182.00 target price on Mcdonald’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.18.

Shares of Mcdonald’s opened at $159.30 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.24, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $146.84 and a 1 year high of $178.70.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 133.89% and a net margin of 25.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.66%.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

Read More: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.