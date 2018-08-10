MBIA (MBI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 36,375 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 905,992 shares.The stock last traded at $10.98 and had previously closed at $11.22.

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Get MBIA alerts:

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). MBIA had a negative return on equity of 30.18% and a negative net margin of 380.19%. The firm had revenue of $12.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.09) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in MBIA by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 122,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,853 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MBIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in MBIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in MBIA by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 298,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 16,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timber Hill LLC acquired a new stake in MBIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,000.

About MBIA

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through U.S. Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.