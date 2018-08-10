Maxim Group Reiterates $6.00 Price Target for Vistagen Therapeutics (VTGN)

Maxim Group set a $6.00 price objective on Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) in a research report released on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 24th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.20.
Vistagen Therapeutics opened at $1.28 on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Vistagen Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $2.65. The stock has a market cap of $29.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.14.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vistagen Therapeutics stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN) by 131.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,338 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.46% of Vistagen Therapeutics worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Vistagen Therapeutics Company Profile
VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder.
Recommended Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Vistagen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistagen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.