Maxim Group Reiterates $6.00 Price Target for Vistagen Therapeutics (VTGN)

Maxim Group set a $6.00 price objective on Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) in a research report released on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 24th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.20.

Get Vistagen Therapeutics alerts:

Vistagen Therapeutics opened at $1.28 on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Vistagen Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $2.65. The stock has a market cap of $29.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.14.

Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.09. analysts forecast that Vistagen Therapeutics will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vistagen Therapeutics stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN) by 131.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,338 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.46% of Vistagen Therapeutics worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vistagen Therapeutics Company Profile

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Vistagen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistagen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.