Maxim Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Celsius (CELH)

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Maxim Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday. They presently have a $8.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 78.17% from the stock’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “Market close, CELH reported lower-than-expected 2Q18 revenues, including International revenue significantly below our estimate. However, Domestic revenue grew 29% y/y. Based on 2Q18 results and our expectations, we are reducing our revenue and EPS estimates. The company expanded distribution with three Target (TGT – NR) stores, and other channels grew as well. 2018, CELH announced the appointment of Edwin F. Negron- Carballo as the new CFO.””

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CELH. ValuEngine raised shares of Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. B. Riley set a $8.00 target price on shares of Celsius and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Shares of Celsius opened at $4.49 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Celsius has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $7.00. The company has a market capitalization of $216.58 million, a PE ratio of -449.00 and a beta of -0.42.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Celsius had a negative return on equity of 21.26% and a negative net margin of 21.87%. equities analysts expect that Celsius will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Celsius by 353.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 45,937 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $458,000. 6.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including orange, wild berry, cola, grape, watermelon, grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream.

