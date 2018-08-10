Matthew Botein Sells 10,000 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services Inc (PFSI) Stock

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Director Matthew Botein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $211,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Matthew Botein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 31st, Matthew Botein sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $191,100.00.

On Tuesday, July 24th, Matthew Botein sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $196,400.00.

On Tuesday, July 10th, Matthew Botein sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total transaction of $198,600.00.

On Tuesday, July 3rd, Matthew Botein sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $197,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 19th, Matthew Botein sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $205,700.00.

On Tuesday, June 12th, Matthew Botein sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $202,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 5th, Matthew Botein sold 728 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $14,560.00.

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services opened at $21.75 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $25.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.63.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $244.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.49 million. equities analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th.

Several research analysts recently commented on PFSI shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Barclays set a $26.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFSI. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth $3,667,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 522,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,836,000 after purchasing an additional 160,208 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $2,534,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 566.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 109,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 93,366 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 737,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,704,000 after purchasing an additional 63,230 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

