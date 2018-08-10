Match Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (MTCH)

Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 33,534 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 922% compared to the average daily volume of 3,280 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $49.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.03. Match Group has a 12-month low of $18.06 and a 12-month high of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. Match Group had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 54.61%. The firm had revenue of $421.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.07 million. equities research analysts predict that Match Group will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Match Group from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Match Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Match Group to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.01.

In other Match Group news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 4,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total value of $182,089.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 64.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,951,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,354,000 after buying an additional 1,162,124 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the first quarter valued at $85,158,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the first quarter valued at $69,747,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 57.3% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,308,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,698,000 after buying an additional 476,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,094,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,620,000 after purchasing an additional 26,881 shares in the last quarter. 23.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, and Pairs. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its Websites and applications in 42 languages approximately in 190 countries. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

