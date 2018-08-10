Match Group (MTCH) Stock Price Up 3.8% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) rose 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday after Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on the stock from $41.00 to $47.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Match Group traded as high as $49.98 and last traded at $50.69. Approximately 165,637 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,984,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.82.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Match Group from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Match Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 5th. BidaskClub lowered Match Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.01.

In other news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 4,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total value of $182,089.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. TLP Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 12,204.8% during the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 410.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 3,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.68, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $421.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.07 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 54.61% and a net margin of 32.94%. analysts expect that Match Group Inc will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, and Pairs. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its Websites and applications in 42 languages approximately in 190 countries. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

