Match Group (MTCH) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Barclays

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $39.00 to $46.00 in a report published on Thursday morning. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Match Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Match Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Match Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Match Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Match Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.01.

Match Group traded up $1.54, reaching $50.82, on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 5,899,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,509,951. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 94.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.03. Match Group has a 1-year low of $18.11 and a 1-year high of $51.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $421.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.07 million. Match Group had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 54.61%. research analysts expect that Match Group will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 4,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total value of $182,089.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Match Group by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 9,327 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Match Group by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 5,671 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Match Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 40,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Match Group by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Match Group by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, and Pairs. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its Websites and applications in 42 languages approximately in 190 countries. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

