Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $22.01 Million Holdings in Sabre Corp (SABR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 893,346 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,492 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Sabre were worth $22,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Sabre by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 203,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 28,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 28,662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 10,841,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $265,075,701.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David J. Shirk sold 11,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $309,611.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,873,441 shares of company stock worth $265,885,530. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR opened at $25.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Sabre Corp has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $26.78.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Sabre had a return on equity of 47.59% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $984.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Sabre’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Sabre Corp will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 21st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 20th. Sabre’s payout ratio is currently 43.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen set a $30.00 price target on Sabre and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. BidaskClub raised Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Sabre from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.44.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel Network, and Airline and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

