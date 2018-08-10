Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 4,258 Shares of InterXion Holding NV (INXN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in InterXion were worth $19,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in InterXion in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in InterXion in the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in InterXion in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in InterXion in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its position in InterXion by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of InterXion opened at $64.25 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. InterXion Holding NV has a one year low of $46.90 and a one year high of $67.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 86.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.69.

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). InterXion had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $138.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that InterXion Holding NV will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $74.00 price objective on shares of InterXion and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of InterXion from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of InterXion in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of InterXion to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InterXion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. InterXion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.80.

InterXion Profile

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, Internet service providers, and other customers.

