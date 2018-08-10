Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) Shares Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,206,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 305,655 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 2.43% of Marvell Technology Group worth $261,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Swedbank bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $94,468,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 107,727.9% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,821,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,259,000 after buying an additional 2,819,239 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 104.9% during the first quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,493,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,353,000 after buying an additional 2,812,835 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 4,960.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,277,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,825,000 after buying an additional 2,232,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $40,100,000.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marvell Semiconductor, Inc. Ca sold 1,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $37,820.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,755 shares of company stock worth $682,620 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRVL. BidaskClub cut shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.98.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $21.69 on Friday. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $25.18. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $604.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 9th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as HDD components, such as HDD preamps components; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising serial advanced technology attachment port multipliers, bridges, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

