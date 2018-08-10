Marriott International (MAR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday. They presently have a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Marriott International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Marriott International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.54.

Marriott International traded up $0.44, hitting $121.23, on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 48,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,953,297. Marriott International has a 52 week low of $96.90 and a 52 week high of $149.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.37.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.37. Marriott International had a return on equity of 49.13% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Marriott International will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider B. Marriott Marital Tr Juliana sold 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.09, for a total value of $449,128.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 457,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,160,659.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David S. Marriott sold 8,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.28, for a total transaction of $1,253,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 638,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,169,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,559 shares of company stock valued at $2,613,773. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 61,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP boosted its stake in Marriott International by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 505,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,717,000 after purchasing an additional 46,352 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Marriott International by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific.

