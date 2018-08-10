Markston International LLC Has $6.94 Million Position in Chubb Ltd (CB)

Markston International LLC reduced its holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,102 shares during the quarter. Markston International LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $6,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 10.8% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,052,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,761,000 after purchasing an additional 200,147 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 1.7% during the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 34,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,382,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Chubb by 6.2% during the first quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 22,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 1.8% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 43,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,921,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 120.4% during the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 28,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 15,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

CB stock opened at $137.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Chubb Ltd has a 1 year low of $123.96 and a 1 year high of $157.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.06. Chubb had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 21st will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total value of $120,391.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,307,812.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders bought 135 shares of company stock valued at $19,612 and sold 1,048 shares valued at $138,338. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CB. ValuEngine lowered Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Chubb from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.36.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. Its North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

