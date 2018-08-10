Markston International LLC Grows Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (BLK)

Markston International LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Markston International LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 17,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,793,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL boosted its stake in BlackRock by 20.9% in the first quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL now owns 578 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 5.9% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 463,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $250,953,000 after purchasing an additional 25,901 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 25.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 94.6% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 153,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,029,000 after purchasing an additional 74,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $615.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and set a $547.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $598.67.

Shares of BlackRock opened at $484.10 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $408.62 and a 12-month high of $594.52. The firm has a market cap of $78.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.61.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $6.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 38.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.24 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $3.13 dividend. This represents a $12.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.88. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.97%.

In related news, Chairman Laurence Fink sold 19,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.67, for a total value of $10,051,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,098,328 shares in the company, valued at $557,588,175.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff A. Smith sold 166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.13, for a total value of $90,657.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

