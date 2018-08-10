Marks and Spencer Group (MKS) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. They currently have a GBX 315 ($4.08) price target on the retailer’s stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 285 ($3.69).

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. HSBC reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.18) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 281 ($3.64) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 260 ($3.37) to GBX 300 ($3.88) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Liberum Capital restated a sell rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.24) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 330 ($4.27) to GBX 325 ($4.21) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 320.33 ($4.15).

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Shares of LON:MKS traded down GBX 3.30 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 302.60 ($3.92). The stock had a trading volume of 2,971,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,590,000. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1 year low of GBX 274.30 ($3.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 397.80 ($5.15).

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The retailer reported GBX 27.80 ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 27.80 ($0.36). Marks and Spencer Group had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 1.65%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 31st were given a dividend of GBX 11.90 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 31st. This is an increase from Marks and Spencer Group’s previous dividend of $6.80. This represents a yield of 4.08%.

In related news, insider Archie Norman acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 287 ($3.72) per share, for a total transaction of £100,450 ($130,032.36).

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.