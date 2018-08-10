Markel Corp Acquires New Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (WHR)

Markel Corp acquired a new position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WHR. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 3.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 88.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 5.3% during the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 3.4% during the first quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.7% during the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 24,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Diane M. Dietz purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $124.26 per share, with a total value of $198,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,204.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool opened at $130.80 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $122.81 and a 12-month high of $190.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.59.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by ($0.43). Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 20.73% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $184.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.75.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, mixers, and other small domestic appliances.

