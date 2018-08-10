Marathon Asset Management LLP Has $61.18 Million Holdings in United Technologies Co. (UTX)

Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 489,329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned about 0.06% of United Technologies worth $61,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the first quarter worth $113,000. Jolley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the second quarter worth $114,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies during the second quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies during the second quarter valued at $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

In other United Technologies news, VP Charles D. Gill sold 14,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total value of $1,944,809.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,507,606.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Akhil Johri sold 6,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.30, for a total value of $803,029.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,041,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,470 shares of company stock worth $4,571,162 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Technologies opened at $134.24 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com . United Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $109.10 and a 12-month high of $139.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $107.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. United Technologies had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. United Technologies’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

UTX has been the topic of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. ValuEngine lowered United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on United Technologies from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.17.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

