Manitowoc (MTW) PT Set at $31.00 by Seaport Global Securities

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) has been assigned a $31.00 price target by equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Seaport Global Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 35.79% from the company’s previous close. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Manitowoc’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Manitowoc from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.21.

Manitowoc traded down $0.67, reaching $22.83, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. 18,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,944. The company has a market capitalization of $865.24 million, a PE ratio of -89.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Manitowoc has a 1 year low of $22.99 and a 1 year high of $44.03.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $495.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.03 million. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Manitowoc will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Barry Pennypacker bought 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.19 per share, for a total transaction of $493,724.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global X Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manitowoc in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the second quarter valued at approximately $291,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the second quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the first quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks the National Crane brand.

