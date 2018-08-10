Maiden (MHLD) Trading Down 0.7% Following Weak Earnings

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $4.15 and last traded at $4.57. Approximately 29,248 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 232,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.

The insurance provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $713.69 million for the quarter. Maiden had a negative return on equity of 19.36% and a negative net margin of 6.01%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Maiden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Maiden from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Maiden from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHLD. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Maiden in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Maiden in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Maiden in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Maiden in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maiden by 137.3% in the first quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 27,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 15,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $615.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.19.

About Maiden

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The Diversified Reinsurance segment offers property and casualty reinsurance, including the writing of treaties on a quota share or excess of loss basis; and facultative risks, which are marketed through third-party intermediaries and on a direct basis.

