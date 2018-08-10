Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,788 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,582 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,135,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,230,000 after acquiring an additional 82,076 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 291.4% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 335,362 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,568,000 after acquiring an additional 249,682 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 25,771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 845,071 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,310,000 after acquiring an additional 116,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 10,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.80% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners opened at $71.70 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.80. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $54.82 and a 1 year high of $75.82.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $644.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.37 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.957 per share. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 100.52%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.92.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

