Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL) Given a $300.00 Price Target by Oppenheimer Analysts

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) has been given a $300.00 target price by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.89% from the stock’s previous close.

MDGL has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.43.

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals traded down $1.52, hitting $234.58, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 4,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,038. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.46 and a beta of 1.36. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $15.46 and a 12-month high of $325.98.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.18. research analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Marc R. Schneebaum sold 10,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.46, for a total value of $2,903,058.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bay City Capital Llc sold 280,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.46, for a total transaction of $80,488,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 363,625 shares of company stock valued at $104,527,643 in the last quarter. Insiders own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDGL. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 296.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

