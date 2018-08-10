Macerich (MAC) Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.14

Press coverage about Macerich (NYSE:MAC) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Macerich earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.6211066738014 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Macerich from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Boenning Scattergood set a $75.00 price objective on Macerich and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.44.

Shares of Macerich opened at $58.86 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Macerich has a 12-month low of $52.12 and a 12-month high of $69.73.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.37 million. Macerich had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. analysts expect that Macerich will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.32%.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 53 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 48 regional shopping centers.

