M.D.C. (MDC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. They currently have $34.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. engages in homebuilding and financial service businesses in the United States. It is engaged in the construction, sale and related financing of residential housing and the acquisition and development of land for use in the Denver, Phoenix, Maryland, Virginia, mid Atlantic region, Las Vegas, Dallas, California metropolitan areas. MDC’s homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have built and financed the American Dream. MDC’s commitment to customer satisfaction, quality and value is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. MDC is one of the largest homebuilders in the United States. The Company’s subsidiaries also provide mortgage financing, insurance and title services, primarily for Richmond American homebuyers, through Home American Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company, respectively. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded M.D.C. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Raymond James restated a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Bank of America upgraded M.D.C. from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded M.D.C. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.38.

M.D.C. stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.16. The stock had a trading volume of 27,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,548. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 9.59. M.D.C. has a 52 week low of $26.45 and a 52 week high of $37.45.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $749.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that M.D.C. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 7th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in M.D.C. in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in M.D.C. in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in M.D.C. in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in M.D.C. in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in M.D.C. in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

