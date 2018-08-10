Lumentum (LITE) Earns News Impact Score of 0.10

Press coverage about Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Lumentum earned a coverage optimism score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the technology company an impact score of 47.2992972755015 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $58.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of -0.06. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $41.95 and a fifty-two week high of $74.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 4.81.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.56 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Lumentum will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

LITE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Lumentum to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Lumentum in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Lumentum from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities set a $80.00 price target on shares of Lumentum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.42.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 12,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $811,720.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,326 shares in the company, valued at $14,435,201. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 11,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $735,569.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,112,067.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,906 shares of company stock valued at $1,949,063. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

