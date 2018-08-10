Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $6.88 Million Holdings in ABIOMED, Inc. (ABMD)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 290.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,510 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $6,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ABIOMED in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in ABIOMED in the 2nd quarter worth $463,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in ABIOMED by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 196,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,562,000 after buying an additional 36,371 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ABIOMED in the 2nd quarter worth $5,023,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ABIOMED by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

ABIOMED opened at $380.75 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.01 and a 52 week high of $450.93. The stock has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of -0.02.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $1.15. ABIOMED had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $180.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David M. Weber sold 46,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $20,582,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 189,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,947,877.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael R. Minogue sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $46,167,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 481,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,556,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,782 shares of company stock valued at $73,628,984 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on ABIOMED to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ABIOMED from $259.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.88.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

