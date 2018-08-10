L’Oreal SA (OR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of L’Oreal SA (EPA:OR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €200.58 ($233.24).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €215.00 ($250.00) price objective on shares of L’Oreal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Cfra set a €220.00 ($255.81) price objective on shares of L’Oreal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. UBS Group set a €225.00 ($261.63) price objective on shares of L’Oreal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €185.00 ($215.12) price objective on shares of L’Oreal and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €206.00 ($239.53) price objective on shares of L’Oreal and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th.

Get L'Oreal alerts:

OR opened at €180.05 ($209.36) on Friday. L’Oreal has a 12 month low of €170.30 ($198.02) and a 12 month high of €197.15 ($229.24).

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for L'Oreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.