LMR Partners LLP Takes $1.02 Million Position in Globant SA (GLOB)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLOB. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 3,154.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 968,541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,003,000 after acquiring an additional 938,780 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 61.4% during the first quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,261,539 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,020,000 after buying an additional 480,150 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 85.3% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 916,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,066,000 after buying an additional 421,914 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 29.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,104,849 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $56,944,000 after buying an additional 249,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 2,812.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 250,187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,895,000 after buying an additional 241,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Globant alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GLOB. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Globant to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Globant from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Globant in a research report on Friday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globant has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.29.

GLOB opened at $58.18 on Friday. Globant SA has a 12-month low of $34.82 and a 12-month high of $59.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 66.11 and a beta of 0.54.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $119.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.96 million. Globant had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Globant SA will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Globant Profile

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.