LMR Partners LLP Reduces Position in GGP Inc (GGP)

LMR Partners LLP lowered its position in GGP Inc (NYSE:GGP) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,556 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in GGP were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Madison International Realty Holdings LLC boosted its position in GGP by 1.4% during the first quarter. Madison International Realty Holdings LLC now owns 3,174,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,957,000 after purchasing an additional 45,113 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in GGP by 546.3% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 791,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,194,000 after purchasing an additional 969,014 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in GGP by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,420,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,987,000 after purchasing an additional 20,712 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in GGP during the first quarter worth approximately $665,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in GGP by 5.7% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 494,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,110,000 after purchasing an additional 26,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

GGP opened at $21.52 on Friday. GGP Inc has a 1-year low of $18.83 and a 1-year high of $24.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.91.

GGP (NYSE:GGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). GGP had a net margin of 24.46% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $583.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that GGP Inc will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

GGP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised GGP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. ValuEngine cut GGP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GGP in a research report on Friday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets set a $22.00 target price on GGP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GGP in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.05.

GGP Inc is an S&P 500 company focused exclusively on owning, managing, leasing and redeveloping high-quality retail properties throughout the United States. GGP is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, and publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol GGP.

