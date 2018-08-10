LMR Partners LLP Invests $1.35 Million in Banco Macro SA ADR Class B (BMA) Stock

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Banco Macro SA ADR Class B (NYSE:BMA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 22,986 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMA. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Banco Macro SA ADR Class B by 86.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Banco Macro SA ADR Class B in the first quarter worth $162,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. acquired a new position in Banco Macro SA ADR Class B in the first quarter worth $332,000. Dumac Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Macro SA ADR Class B by 41.4% in the first quarter. Dumac Inc. now owns 3,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Macro SA ADR Class B by 364.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. 28.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Macro SA ADR Class B from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Banco Macro SA ADR Class B from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised Banco Macro SA ADR Class B from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Santander raised Banco Macro SA ADR Class B from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Macro SA ADR Class B currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.90.

BMA stock opened at $56.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.31. Banco Macro SA ADR Class B has a twelve month low of $54.36 and a twelve month high of $136.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Banco Macro SA ADR Class B (NYSE:BMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The bank reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $455.75 million during the quarter. Banco Macro SA ADR Class B had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 24.73%. equities research analysts predict that Banco Macro SA ADR Class B will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Macro SA ADR Class B Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

