Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class A (LGF.A) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class A (NYSE:LGF.A) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class A had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $933.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE LGF.A traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.21. 1,481,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,299. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class A has a 52-week low of $21.54 and a 52-week high of $36.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class A’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LGF.A. Zacks Investment Research raised Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class A from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. SunTrust Banks raised Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class A from a “hold” rating to a “$23.87” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Macquarie set a $33.00 target price on Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class A and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class A in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.20.

