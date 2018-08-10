Linde AG/AKT o.N. (LIN) Earns “Neutral” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their neutral rating on shares of Linde AG/AKT o.N. (ETR:LIN) in a report issued on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays set a €176.00 ($204.65) price objective on Linde AG/AKT o.N. and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €188.00 ($218.60) price objective on Linde AG/AKT o.N. and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday. equinet set a €176.00 ($204.65) price objective on Linde AG/AKT o.N. and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Independent Research set a €177.00 ($205.81) price objective on Linde AG/AKT o.N. and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €242.50 ($281.98) price objective on Linde AG/AKT o.N. and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €200.03 ($232.59).

Get Linde AG/AKT o.N. alerts:

Linde AG/AKT o.N. opened at €173.90 ($202.21) on Monday, according to MarketBeat. Linde AG/AKT o.N. has a 52 week low of €150.10 ($174.53) and a 52 week high of €199.40 ($231.86).

Linde Aktiengesellschaft operates as a gases and engineering company worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Gases and Engineering. The Gases division offers a range of compressed and liquefied gases, and chemicals for use in steel and glass production, chemical and food processing, environmental protection, welding, and electronics industries, as well as in the energy sector.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Linde AG/AKT o.N. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde AG/AKT o.N. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.