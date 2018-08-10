Lincoln National (LNC) Price Target Raised to $83.00

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lincoln National’s FY2018 earnings at $8.25 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $10.35 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LNC. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $76.00 price objective on Lincoln National and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Lincoln National to $84.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Lincoln National from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Friday, May 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.43.

Shares of LNC stock traded down $2.13 on Tuesday, hitting $64.56. The stock had a trading volume of 99,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.92. Lincoln National has a one year low of $61.18 and a one year high of $86.68.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Lincoln National will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlantic Trust Group LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 6.3% in the first quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 12,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 12,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 2.4% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 31,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 25.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 19.2% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The company sells a range of wealth protection, accumulation, and retirement income products and solutions.

